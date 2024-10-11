Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $64.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

