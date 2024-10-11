High Note Wealth LLC Sells 24 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $919.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $850.31. The stock has a market cap of $874.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

