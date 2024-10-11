Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,122,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 142,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.