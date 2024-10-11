23,985 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.