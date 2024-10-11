Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 25,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.17. Materion Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.23.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

