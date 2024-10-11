FY2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $11.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.09. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.65.

EOG stock opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

