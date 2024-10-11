Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.83. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 21,168 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.