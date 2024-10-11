Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.83. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 21,168 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.