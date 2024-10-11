DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.18 ($5.38) and traded as high as GBX 458.60 ($6.00). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 456.10 ($5.97), with a volume of 4,130,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DS Smith to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 498 ($6.52) to GBX 480 ($6.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 460.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.18.

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.16), for a total value of £453,799.08 ($593,900.12). Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

