BT Group (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.58 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 146.95 ($1.92). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 145.65 ($1.91), with a volume of 7,465,142 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,618.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.58.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75), for a total transaction of £266,039.58 ($348,173.77). 43.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

