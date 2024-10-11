NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.17. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 12,828 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.29.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

