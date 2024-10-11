FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $12.69. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 104,982 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
