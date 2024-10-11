VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.30. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 33,785 shares.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 103.79% and a net margin of 91.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

