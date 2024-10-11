Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,066.58 ($13.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,095 ($14.33). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,086 ($14.21), with a volume of 1,806,637 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £145 ($189.77) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($51.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,022.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,740.74%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

