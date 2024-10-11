Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $3.37. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 309,806 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $101.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,221,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 592,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 877.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

