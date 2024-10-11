Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $17.45. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 268 shares.

Peoples Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

