Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.36 and traded as high as C$9.59. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 595,543 shares.

INE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$239.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.60 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.149517 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

