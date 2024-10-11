Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.10 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.28). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28), with a volume of 28,000 shares changing hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £312.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3,266.67 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 40.25.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

