Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as high as C$1.82. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 101,839 shares.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The company has a market cap of C$300.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.60 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2733017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

