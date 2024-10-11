ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $2.30. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 19,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

