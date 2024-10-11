Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.08. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Champion Bear Resources Stock Up 77.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, poly-metallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

