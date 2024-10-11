Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

