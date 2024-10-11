146,630 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.6% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

