Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,551 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

