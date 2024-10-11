Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,551 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Netflix Is Irresistible Even At All-Time Highs
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks with Explosive Call Option Activity: What to Watch
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.