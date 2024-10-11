Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

