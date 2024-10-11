30,562 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.58). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $198.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

