Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 1,647.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.52 million. Research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

