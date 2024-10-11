Peirce Capital Management LLC Purchases 766 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,127,000 after acquiring an additional 212,449 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,042,000 after buying an additional 248,393 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,428,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $48.92. 278,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,071. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

