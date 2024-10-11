Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.99. 1,382,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.53 and its 200-day moving average is $264.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $323.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

