SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $308,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,561,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,862 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 1,643,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,551. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

