GEM Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

GEM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 66,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

