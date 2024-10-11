Peirce Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,858 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 4.2% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,261 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 141,803 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000.

DFGR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,558. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

