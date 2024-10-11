Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank & Trust Co

Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.1% of Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,283,553. The stock has a market cap of $641.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

