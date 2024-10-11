GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,129 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 398,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 806,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,764 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 169,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,705. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

