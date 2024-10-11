Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $74.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.05.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,798,056.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,798,056.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,370.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,442. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after buying an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,749,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.