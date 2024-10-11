Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $39.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

