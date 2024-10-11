Peirce Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

