Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $385,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

