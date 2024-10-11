Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,996 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,711,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 342,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 152.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

MYPS stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $202.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYPS. Craig Hallum cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Report on MYPS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.