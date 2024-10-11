Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 207.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLRS. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 872,764 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.