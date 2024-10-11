Unison Advisors LLC Has $18.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after buying an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 233,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,072. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

