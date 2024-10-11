Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $725.61. 611,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,942. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $731.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.31 and a 200-day moving average of $649.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.35.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

