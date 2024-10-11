Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 72.2% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $913.41. 360,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $906.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $850.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.11 billion, a PE ratio of 136.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

