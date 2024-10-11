Unison Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Unison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.03. 130,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,978. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

