NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.51. 669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $408.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

