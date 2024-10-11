Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.3% Following Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $182.53 and last traded at $183.59. Approximately 4,370,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,898,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.95.

Specifically, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at $198,497,131.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $864.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 968.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 952.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 912.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 801.2% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

