Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $113.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NUVL stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $795,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,683. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,683. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,365.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,629 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,908. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

