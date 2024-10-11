Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $223.00 to $241.00. The stock had previously closed at $231.47, but opened at $236.40. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Travelers Companies shares last traded at $234.23, with a volume of 102,944 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.89.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

