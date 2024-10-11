TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $27.49 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

