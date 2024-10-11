Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$139.18

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,369 shares of company stock worth $1,895,990 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a one year low of C$89.93 and a one year high of C$140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$133.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$125.19.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 5.296851 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

