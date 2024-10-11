Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $11.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,176.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,830. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Udemy by 6,957.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Natixis raised its stake in Udemy by 60.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDMY opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Udemy has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

